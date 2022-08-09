How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-65, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-59, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Pirates +136; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Arizona has gone 30-28 in home games and 49-59 overall. The Diamondbacks are 31-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 44-65 record overall and a 20-36 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 33-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads Arizona with 26 home runs while slugging .452. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-34 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .259 batting average, and has 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI. Kevin Newman is 11-for-39 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Jose Godoy: day-to-day (cramping/illness), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)