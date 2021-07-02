How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (6-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +136, Giants -154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 8-25 against teams from the NL West. Arizona is slugging .372 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .461 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Giants are 20-14 in division matchups. San Francisco has hit a league-leading 118 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads the club with 17 homers.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-3. Merrill Kelly earned his fifth victory and Josh Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Arizona. Johnny Cueto registered his fourth loss for San Francisco.