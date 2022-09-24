 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Giants bring 7-game road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (73-77, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-81, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -129, Giants +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 39-40 record at home and a 70-81 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 34-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 73-77 record overall and a 35-41 record on the road. The Giants are 47-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 8-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 22 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 87 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 7-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .236 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

