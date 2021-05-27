How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 27, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games. Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts).

The Diamondbacks are 9-11 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals have gone 12-12 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Yadier Molina leads the team with a mark of .542.

