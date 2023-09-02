 Skip to Content
How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Arizona 2023 College Football Game Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

It’s an intrastate battle in the desert as the Arizona Wildcats and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take to the field at Tuscon’s Arizona Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET to kick off the 2023 college football. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

The Arizona vs. Northern Arizona game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Fubo.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Northern Arizona on Sling TV?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Northern Arizona game on Pac-12 Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Northern Arizona on Fubo?

You can watch the Arizona vs. Northern Arizona game on Pac-12 Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Northern Arizona on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Northern Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Northern Arizona on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Northern Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Arizona vs. Northern Arizona on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Arizona vs. Northern Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Fubo

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Northern Arizona vs. Arizona Game Preview

