How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Streaming Live Online on April 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (0-2, 5.40 ERA, .93 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Braves: Bryse Wilson (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Braves are 7-6 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .434, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .750 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Cubs have gone 2-7 away from home. The Chicago offense has compiled a .203 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .300.

The Braves won the last meeting 10-0. Huascar Ynoa earned his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Kyle Hendricks took his third loss for Chicago.