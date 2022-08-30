How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves play the Rockies after Harris II's 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (55-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-50, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (2-5, 5.98 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (12-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -372, Rockies +296; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Colorado Rockies after Michael Harris II had four hits against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 79-50 record overall and a 42-24 record at home. The Braves have a 54-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 19-42 record in road games and a 55-74 record overall. The Rockies have a 31-56 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 35 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 83 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias ranks 11th on the Rockies with a .306 batting average, and has 29 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 47 RBI. Randal Grichuk is 13-for-33 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)