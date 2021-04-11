How to Watch Braves vs. Phillies on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Picks

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In already their six game between the two teams, the Braves are looking for the sweep at home on national TV. Drew Smyly pitches for the Braves, while Matt Moore pitches for Philadelphia.

While this game is on ESPN, throughout the regular season most games in Atlanta will stream on Bally Sports South, formerly Fox Sports South, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, regular season games will stream on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.