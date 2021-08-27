How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on KNTV, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on KNTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves are 31-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s lineup has 182 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.

The Giants are 41-25 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.