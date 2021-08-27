 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on KNTV, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on KNTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves are 31-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s lineup has 182 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.

The Giants are 41-25 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
KNTV (NBC)--
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

Sling TV

Price: $35

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.