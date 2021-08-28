 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -118, Giants +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 32-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 184 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with 28, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Giants are 41-26 on the road. San Francisco has a collective .245 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .313.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-5. A.J. Minter earned his second victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Tony Watson took his fourth loss for San Francisco.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

