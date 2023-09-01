How to Watch Auburn vs. Enterprise High School Football Game Live Without Cable

It’s a home opener for the Auburn Tigers, as they meet the Enterprise Wildcats in Auburn, AL on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 pm ET. Both teams are top-ranked high school football programs in the state and so this is sure to be a good match up. Here’s everything you need to know about the Auburn vs. Enterprise High football game if you can’t join the crowd in person:

When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET Location: Duck Samford Stadium | 1840 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830

Duck Samford Stadium | 1840 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830 Weather: Mid 70s with a likelihood of light rain (no thunderstorms expected during the game)

Mid 70s with a likelihood of light rain (no thunderstorms expected during the game) Sunset: 8:07 p.m. ET - Meaning the last half of the game to be played under the lights

8:07 p.m. ET - Meaning the last half of the game to be played under the lights TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About the Auburn vs. Enterprise High School Game

Auburn High football charges into its home turf at Duck Samford Stadium for an exhilarating showdown against Enterprise, building off a commanding victory against Hoover in their season opener. The Tigers left no doubt on the field last week, clinching a resounding 39-14 win in their first game, setting a promising tone for the season ahead. Quarterback Jackson Kilgore, making his first start, experienced a sigh of relief as he contributed to the impressive victory, emphasizing the importance of continuous improvement despite the initial success.

Now, the spotlight shifts to the much-anticipated home opener against regional rival Enterprise High. The significance of this match looms large as coaches drive home the message that slipping up against a regional opponent is not an option. Auburn’s head coach, Keith Etheredge, recognizes the challenge Enterprise presents, highlighting their own emphatic 63-14 win over Eufaula. As Auburn takes to the field in front of their home fans, the atmosphere is set to be elevated by the new construction at Duck Samford, including a brand-new video board near the northwest endzone.

Adding to the excitement, the evening promises a touching celebration as Auburn honors former standout Demarcus Ware, a 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. Ware’s No. 8 jersey will be retired in recognition of his remarkable career, and his presence will undoubtedly inspire both coaches and players. With Ware’s address to the team before kickoff, the occasion becomes even more special.

As the clock ticks toward 7 p.m., all eyes turn to Duck Samford Stadium, where both teams are fired up by recent triumphs and ready to forge ahead with their winning momentum.

This game is exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial to new customers. However, a subscription only costs $11 per month (or even less per month for an annual subscription) which isn’t much to support your team.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch Auburn Get Into Shape Before The Season