How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles play the Astros leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (99-52, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (78-71, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -149, Orioles +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Houston Astros.

Baltimore has a 78-71 record overall and a 43-32 record at home. The Orioles are 49-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 49-29 record in road games and a 99-52 record overall. The Astros have a 61-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .443. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 73 walks and 94 RBI while hitting .300 for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 8-2, .253 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

