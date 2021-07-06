 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (7-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will face off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 12-26 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .392 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 24-19 in road games. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .327, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .430.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-2. Ross Stripling recorded his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Toronto. Jorge Lopez registered his 10th loss for Baltimore.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

