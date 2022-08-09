How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (60-49, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-52, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.45 ERA, .99 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.55 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -170, Orioles +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore has a 57-52 record overall and a 32-21 record in home games. The Orioles have a 23-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto has gone 26-28 in road games and 60-49 overall. The Blue Jays are third in the AL with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 24 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 15-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 68 RBI for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 7-for-34 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)