How to Watch ‘Bedtime Stories with Ryan’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Do you have trouble falling asleep at night? Would the soothing voice of a Hollywood A-lister help you get your rest better than warm milk and counting sheep? Well, then you are in luck. On Tuesday, June 20, the new Maximum Effort Channel is launching across a number of streaming services, many of them free. The channel is a partnership between Ryan Reynolds’ production company and Fubo , but it will also be available on Freevee , LG Channels , Plex , Sling Freestream , VIDAA, VIZIO WatchFree+ , and Xumo Play . As part of the launch, the channel is debuting “Bedtime Stories with Ryan,” in which a pajama-clad Reynolds reads classic tales to help put you to sleep. You can watch with a free sign-up to Sling Freestream .

About 'Bedtime Stories with Ryan' Series Premiere

The trajectory of Ryan Reynolds’ career from “Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place” to rom-com darling to superhero to Welsh football club owner to guy who reads you bedtime stories has been interesting to watch. But as Reynolds’ profile has continued to grow, he has moved more and more into the business world. In addition to purchasing Wrexham FC along with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney, he has also launched a gin company and a mobile phone carrier.

Another business venture for the former World’s Sexiest Man is his production company Maximum Effort, which he founded with George Dewey in 2018. Last year, the company signed a deal with [live TV streaing] service Fubo last summer to create original content and “Bedtime Stories with Ryan” is the first title to come from the partnership.

The idea for the show was conceived on the same night that Reynolds and wife Blake Lively’s fourth child was born. The concept is that Ryan will put on his best ASMR voice and softly read beloved bedtime tales to you until you fall asleep. There are 15 episodes in the first season of the series, but if America’s insomnia epidemic continues after that, perhaps there will be more.

Can you watch 'Bedtime Stories with Ryan' Series Premiere for free?

Sling Freestream does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Bedtime Stories with Ryan’ Series Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What is the 'Bedtime Stories with Ryan' Series Premiere episode schedule?

All 15 episodes of “Bedtime Stories with Ryan” are available to stream now on Fubo, Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, VIDAA, VIZIO WatchFree+, and Xumo Play.

The Streamable recommends watching via Sling Freestream, because not only is it free, but it does not require you to create a profile; all you have to do is Click Here.

What devices can you use to stream 'Bedtime Stories with Ryan' Series Premiere?

You can watch Sling Freestream using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Bedtime Stories with Ryan' Series Premiere Trailer