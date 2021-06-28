How to Watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6 Premiere For Free Without Cable
The “Below Deck Mediterranean” crew boards the 180-foot mega-yacht “Lady Michelle” and embarks on an exciting new charter season as they head to Šibenik, the oldest native Croatian town on the shores of the Adriatic Sea. Personalities clash and tension quickly escalates as a crew member’s grudges start to rock the boat and disrupt the workflow. The season 6 premiere is Monday night at 8 pm ET on Bravo.
How to Watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6 Premiere
- When: Monday, June 28 at 8 pm ET
- TV: Bravo
- Stream: Watch live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
In a shocking “Below Deck” franchise first, a serious crisis occurs before the opening charter, leaving the staff to worry if the season will be over before it even begins. While unprecedented permutations in the crew structure disrupt the dynamic of the boat, one department head’s new management style causes friction that spans to the entire crew.
Between charters, long workdays lead to late-night hijinks, surprising hook-ups, and one heated, over-the-top argument in the hot tub that leaves the group at a crossroads.
How to Stream ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bravo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•