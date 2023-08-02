 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Layne Gibbons

Big Brother” is back and better than ever Wednesday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS with a brand new season and a live 90-minute first episode. With 16 new housemates, the reality TV show will have highs and lows as they compete for $750,000 without contact with the outside world. Thanks to a fun teaser that came out for the new season, longtime fans get a chance to see a few of their favorites mixed in with a new cast. You can watch Big Brother: Season 25 and CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere

About ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Season 25 of “Big Brother” already has a couple of firsts. Unlike other seasons, the house will have a housemate who’s over 60, one who is hearing impaired, an adventurer from Appalachia, and the show’s first Sikh. With such diversity in its cast, “Big Brother’s” new season will connect with more viewers.

Even more exciting, there seems to be a twist in Season 25, with former contestants Britney Haynes, Frankie Grande, and Danielle Reyes all making an appearance in an attempt to use a Time Laser to go back in “Big Bother” time, but when something goes wrong the house is altered. Fans will have to tune in to see what the Time Laser actually means to the house and how it affects the housemates.

Outside of premiering on CBS, “Big Brother” will also stream live on Paramount+ throughout the season where fans can watch live footage, 24/7.

Can you watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Big Brother: Season 25 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere with a free trial of Fubo or Paramount Plus.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere Schedule

“Big Brother” Season 25 premieres on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and will continue with weekly episodes released every Sunday(8 p.m. ET), Wednesday (8 p.m. ET), and Thursday (9 p.m. ET) until fall’s TV programs switch over and the show on Sundays (10 p.m. ET), Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) and Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) until its finale in November.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere?

You can watch Big Brother: Season 25 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere Trailer

    August 2, 2023

    American version of the reality game show which follows a group of HouseGuests living together 24 hours a day in the “Big Brother” house, isolated from the outside world but under constant surveillance with no privacy for three months.

