How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Season 25 of “Big Brother” already has a couple of firsts. Unlike other seasons, the house will have a housemate who’s over 60, one who is hearing impaired, an adventurer from Appalachia, and the show’s first Sikh. With such diversity in its cast, “Big Brother’s” new season will connect with more viewers.

Even more exciting, there seems to be a twist in Season 25, with former contestants Britney Haynes, Frankie Grande, and Danielle Reyes all making an appearance in an attempt to use a Time Laser to go back in “Big Bother” time, but when something goes wrong the house is altered. Fans will have to tune in to see what the Time Laser actually means to the house and how it affects the housemates.

Outside of premiering on CBS, “Big Brother” will also stream live on Paramount+ throughout the season where fans can watch live footage, 24/7.

Can you watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Big Brother: Season 25 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere with a free trial of Fubo or Paramount Plus.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere Schedule

“Big Brother” Season 25 premieres on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and will continue with weekly episodes released every Sunday(8 p.m. ET), Wednesday (8 p.m. ET), and Thursday (9 p.m. ET) until fall’s TV programs switch over and the show on Sundays (10 p.m. ET), Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) and Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) until its finale in November.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere?

You can watch Big Brother: Season 25 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Premiere Trailer