How to Watch ‘Biography: WWE Legends,’ ‘WWE Rivals’ Season Premieres Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The next batch of WWE A&E programming is ready to drop just in time for WrestleMania season. “Biography: WWE Legends” and the Season 2 premiere of “WWE Rivals” are here to provide an in-depth look at icons from WWE history. We’ll learn more about figures from the promotion’s past like Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Kane, and Iron Sheik, as well as pivotal rivalries like Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Undertaker vs. Mankind, The Rock vs. John Cena, and more. A&E’s newest tag team debuts this Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET with “Biography: WWE Legends,” then “WWE Rivals” tags in at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch Biography: WWE Legends: Season 3 and A&E with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , or Hulu Live TV .

About ‘Biography: WWE Legends,' 'WWE Rivals' Season Premieres

Biography: WWE Legends focuses on one Superstar from WWE’s past using rare archival footage and in-depth interviews. Each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact on the WWE Universe and on pop culture. The season premiere touches on the legendary faction the New World Order, and subsequent episodes will feature Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Kane, and Iron Sheik.

On WWE Rivals, we’ll explore famous rivalries between two WWE Legends. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE’s library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. The season begins with examining Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, and will explore other rivalries including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Undertaker vs. Mankind, The Rock vs. John Cena, Triple H vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels.

