How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Chicago, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Chicago visits Boston after Strome's 3-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (21-29-8, seventh in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (34-18-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Boston Bruins after Dylan Strome scored three goals in the Blackhawks’ 8-3 win against the Ducks.

The Bruins are 16-10-2 at home. Boston ranks 29th in the NHL with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Blackhawks are 10-14-4 on the road. Chicago has scored 35 power-play goals, converting on 20% of chances.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 57 total points for the Bruins, 31 goals and 26 assists. Jake DeBrusk has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 33 goals and has 53 points. Patrick Kane has eight goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: None listed.