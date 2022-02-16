How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Detroit faces Boston on 6-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (12-45, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (34-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Boston looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Celtics have gone 24-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.9 boards. Robert Williams III leads the Celtics with 9.7 rebounds.

The Pistons are 8-23 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 3.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 102-93 on Feb. 5. Jayson Tatum scored 24 points points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 25.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 112.6 points, 50.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.5 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 104.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (calf).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (back).