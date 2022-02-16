 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Boston≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Boston + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Detroit faces Boston on 6-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (12-45, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (34-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -12.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Boston looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Celtics have gone 24-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.9 boards. Robert Williams III leads the Celtics with 9.7 rebounds.

The Pistons are 8-23 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 3.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 102-93 on Feb. 5. Jayson Tatum scored 24 points points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 25.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 112.6 points, 50.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.5 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 104.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (calf).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (back).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.