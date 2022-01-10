How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Sabonis leads Indiana against Boston after 42-point outing

Indiana Pacers (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Boston Celtics after Domantas Sabonis scored 42 points in the Pacers’ 125-113 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Celtics have gone 13-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 10-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pacers are 8-20 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 10-19 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Sabonis is averaging 18.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas: out (back).

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: day to day (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: day to day (reconditioning), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Justin Anderson: out (health protocols), Torrey Craig: out (health protocols).