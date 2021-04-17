 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, NESN, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which are both available with fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV. It is no longer available on YouTube TV.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream White Sox games all year long.

Nationally, the game will be televised on FS1, but will be blacked out in Chicago and Boston.

Dylan Cease (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) pitches for the White Sox, while Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) pitches for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox went 11-20 in home games in 2020. Boston averaged 9.2 hits per game last season while batting .265 as a team.

The White Sox went 17-13 on the road in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
NESN≥ $84.99-----
Fox Sports 1--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, NESN, and Fox Sports 1 + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, NESN, and Fox Sports 1 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports 1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

