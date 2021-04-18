How to Watch Red Sox vs. White Sox Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. The Doubleheader is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, while in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which are both available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

After getting rained out yesterday, the White Sox and Red Sox will play in a pair of games this afternoon. In Game 1, Dallas Keuchel of the White Sox faces Tanner Houck of the Red Sox. In Game 2, the Red Sox will send Martin Perez to the mound — with the White Sox yet to name their starter.