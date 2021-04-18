 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Red Sox vs. White Sox Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox. The Doubleheader is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, while in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which are both available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

After getting rained out yesterday, the White Sox and Red Sox will play in a pair of games this afternoon. In Game 1, Dallas Keuchel of the White Sox faces Tanner Houck of the Red Sox. In Game 2, the Red Sox will send Martin Perez to the mound — with the White Sox yet to name their starter.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.