How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros
- When: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (4-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)
LINE: Red Sox +108, Astros -126; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Houston will face off on Tuesday.
The Red Sox are 17-13 on their home turf. Boston has slugged .438, good for second in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .567 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.
The Astros have gone 13-13 away from home. The Houston offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .325.
The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-1. Martin Perez earned his fourth victory and Christian Arroyo went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI fo
