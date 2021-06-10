How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -105, Astros -111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Tucker and the Astros will take on the Red Sox Thursday.

The Red Sox are 17-15 on their home turf. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .254 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .321.

The Astros have gone 15-13 away from home. The Houston offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .335.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-3. Jake Odorizzi secured his first victory and Alex Bregman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI for Houston. Nathan Eovaldi took his third loss for Boston.