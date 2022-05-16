How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox start 3-game series at home against the Astros

Houston Astros (23-12, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-21, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 2.19 ERA, .93 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -120, Astros +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros to open a three-game series.

Boston has a 4-9 record in home games and a 13-21 record overall. The Red Sox have a 5-15 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Houston is 23-12 overall and 9-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 12-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 13 doubles, six home runs and 19 RBI for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has three doubles and 11 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Astros: 9-1, .254 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)