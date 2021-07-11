MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming
On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-3, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)
LINE: Red Sox -123, Phillies +105; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Philadelphia will square off on Sunday.
The Red Sox are 28-18 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .322.
The Phillies are 19-28 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .325.
The Phillies won the last meeting 11-2. Bailey Falter notched his first victory and Segura went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Philadelphia. Martin Perez took his fifth loss for Boston.
