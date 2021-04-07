 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Not on TV, Online Only

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

  • When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
  • TV: YouTube
  • Stream: YouTube

However, throughout the season to watch Rays games, you will need Bally Sports Sun, formerly Fox Sports Sun, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rays games all year long.

In Boston, games will stream on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but no longer on YouTube TV which dropped the channel in October.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “Get The Deal” below to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back thestreamable.com

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.