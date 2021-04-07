How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Not on TV, Online Only
On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube.
Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: YouTube
- Stream: YouTube
However, throughout the season to watch Rays games, you will need Bally Sports Sun, formerly Fox Sports Sun, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rays games all year long.
In Boston, games will stream on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but no longer on YouTube TV which dropped the channel in October.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “Get The Deal” below to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back thestreamable.com
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-