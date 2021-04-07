How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Not on TV, Online Only

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Stream: YouTube

However, throughout the season to watch Rays games, you will need Bally Sports Sun, formerly Fox Sports Sun, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Rays games all year long.

In Boston, games will stream on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but no longer on YouTube TV which dropped the channel in October.

