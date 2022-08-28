How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Rays aim to break 3-game road slide, play the Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (69-57, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-65, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (8-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -118, Red Sox -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Boston has gone 31-33 in home games and 62-65 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 69-57 record overall and a 27-34 record on the road. Rays hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Rays have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has 32 doubles, 11 home runs and 53 RBI for the Red Sox. Franchy Cordero is 4-for-11 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz is fifth on the Rays with a .280 batting average, and has 28 doubles, eight home runs, 66 walks and 47 RBI. Harold Ramirez is 12-for-37 with nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .306 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)