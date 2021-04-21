How to Stream Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Online on April 21, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube no longer carries NESN – this is your only option to stream Red Sox games all year long. NESN is also available locally with a AT&T TV, but isn’t on Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
