How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available to stream on AT&T TV. The channel is no longer available on YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (6-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -126, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 16-6 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Blue Jays have gone 10-12 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 86 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 19, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Garrett Whitlock earned his second victory and Christian Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Rafael Dolis registered his second loss for Toronto.