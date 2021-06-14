How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Red Sox games can also be streamed on AT&T TV. They are no longer available on YouTube TV, which dropped NESN last year.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -123, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will play on Monday.

The Red Sox are 16-8 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Blue Jays have gone 12-12 against division opponents. Toronto has slugged .453, good for the best mark in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .688 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 18-4. Robbie Ray recorded his fourth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBI for Toronto. Martin Perez registered his fourth loss for Boston.