 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Red Sox games can also be streamed on AT&T TV. They are no longer available on YouTube TV, which dropped NESN last year.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -123, Blue Jays +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will play on Monday.

The Red Sox are 16-8 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Blue Jays have gone 12-12 against division opponents. Toronto has slugged .453, good for the best mark in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .688 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 18-4. Robbie Ray recorded his fourth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBI for Toronto. Martin Perez registered his fourth loss for Boston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.