 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 on May 25, 2021 Live For Free Online

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics. Celtics/Nets Game 2 is airing on NBC Sports Boston and WPIX (The CW in NY), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Game 2

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX (The CW), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Nationally, the game is available on TNT, which is available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nets won the last matchup 104-93. Kevin Durant scored 32 points to lead Brooklyn to the victory and Jayson Tatum recorded 22 points in the loss for Boston.

The Nets are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 25-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Celtics are 20-22 in conference games. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 111.2 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Boston≥ $84.99---
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.