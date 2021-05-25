NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 on May 25, 2021 Live For Free Online
On Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics. Celtics/Nets Game 2 is airing on NBC Sports Boston and WPIX (The CW in NY), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Game 2
- When: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Boston and TNT
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX (The CW), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
Nationally, the game is available on TNT, which is available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nets won the last matchup 104-93. Kevin Durant scored 32 points to lead Brooklyn to the victory and Jayson Tatum recorded 22 points in the loss for Boston.
The Nets are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 25-12 against opponents with a winning record.
The Celtics are 20-22 in conference games. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 111.2 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.
