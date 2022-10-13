 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Calgary Flames face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames Game Preview: Calgary and Colorado take the ice in Western Conference action

Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -123, Avalanche +103; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche square off in Western Conference play.

Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 29-11-8 in home games last season. The Flames scored 291 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.6 per game on 35.5 shots per game.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 33-15-3 record in road games last season. The Avalanche scored 3.8 goals per game last season while allowing 2.8 per game.

Avalanche: 1-0-0, averaging 0.5 goals, one assist, 0.4 penalties and 1.1 penalty minutes while giving up 0.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Mathias Emilio Pettersen: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body).

Avalanche Season Preview

