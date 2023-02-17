How to Watch ‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The final season of “Carnival Row” is coming to Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 17. This gritty fantasy series gives audiences the chance to see what life would be like if the fairies, trolls and monsters from childhood tales were real, and were forced to live alongside regular human beings. This season, the balance between worlds will be more tenuous than ever, threatening to rip apart at the seams and expose the fae folk to the world. You can watch Carnival Row: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Premiere

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season 2 of “Carnival Row” picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of “Carnival Row.”

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be airing 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Premiere on Thursday, February 16, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, February 16, 2023

: Thursday, February 16, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, February 16, 2023

: Thursday, February 16, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, February 23, 2023

: Thursday, February 23, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, February 23, 2023

: Thursday, February 23, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, March 2, 2023

: Thursday, March 2, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, March 2, 2023

: Thursday, March 2, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, March 9, 2023

: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, March 9, 2023

: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, March 16, 2023

: Thursday, March 16, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, March 16, 2023

