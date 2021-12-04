How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Buffalo, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Buffalo plays Carolina, aims to stop road skid

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (8-12-3, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-6-1, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -303, Sabres +238; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Carolina looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Hurricanes are 7-4-0 in conference matchups. Carolina is 18th in the league with 33.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Sabres are 3-4-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Buffalo is 11th in the Eastern Conference with 29.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-10 in 20 games this season. Sebastian Aho has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 10 goals and has 16 points. Jeff Skinner has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Ethan Bear: out (health protocols), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).

Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: day to day (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body).