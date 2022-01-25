How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Las Vegas, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Vegas takes on Carolina, seeks 8th straight road win

Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-2, first in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-2, third in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -162, Golden Knights +139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits Carolina looking to prolong its seven-game road winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 13-4-1 on their home ice. Carolina is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

The Golden Knights have gone 12-5-0 away from home. Vegas ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Carolina won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 17 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 42 points. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Chandler Stephenson has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has 9 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.4 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (health and safety protocols), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Mark Stone: out (covid-19), Reilly Smith: out (health protocols).