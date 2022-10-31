How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on October 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals
- When: Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Washington+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. While in Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV.
Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.
For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Washington+
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports South
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports South
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes host the Capitals after overtime victory
Washington Capitals (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5-2-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime.
Carolina had a 54-20-8 record overall and went 20-12-1 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Hurricanes averaged 2.8 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 22.0% (51 total power-play goals).
Washington went 16-9-1 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 44-26-12 record overall last season. The Capitals averaged 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game last season.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Calvin de Haan: day to day (undisclosed), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).
Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: day to day (lower body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), John Carlson: day to day (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).