Best Ways to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
- When: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Washington+, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. While in Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV.
Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Washington+
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Southeast
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southeast
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide
Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington.
Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division games last season. The Hornets averaged 28.1 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.
Washington finished 7-9 in Southeast Division action and 14-27 on the road last season. The Wizards gave up 112.0 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.
INJURIES: Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).
Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Bradley Beal: out (health and safety protocols).