Best Ways to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Washington Wizards.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

In Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast. While in Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets take on the Wizards on 4-game slide

Washington Wizards (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game skid when the Hornets play Washington.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division games last season. The Hornets averaged 28.1 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.

Washington finished 7-9 in Southeast Division action and 14-27 on the road last season. The Wizards gave up 112.0 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Bradley Beal: out (health and safety protocols).