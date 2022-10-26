 Skip to Content
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago plays Indiana in conference showdown

Indiana Pacers (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Indiana will play on Wednesday.

Chicago went 1-4 overall and 10-6 in Central Division games a season ago. The Bulls gave up 109.8 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 2-14 in Central Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 25.4 assists per game on 41.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: day to day (knee), Myles Turner: out (ankle).

