How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (3-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -175, Diamondbacks +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs are 29-18 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .392 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .494 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-39 away from home. Arizona has slugged .380 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-3. Merrill Kelly recorded his seventh victory and Daulton Varsho went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Arizona. Andrew Chafin registered his second loss for Chicago.