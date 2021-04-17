MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Braves vs. Cubs Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

The Braves will send Huascar Ynoa (0-0, .75 ERA, .67 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) against the Cubs Trevor Williams (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

The Cubs finished 19-14 in home games in 2020. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.22 last season while striking out 8.7 hitters per game. The Braves went 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta averaged 9.3 hits per game last year and totaled 103 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Atlanta leads the season series 1-0.