How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs enter matchup with the Reds on losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (53-79, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (56-78, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -166, Reds +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to end their three-game slide when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago is 28-38 in home games and 56-78 overall. The Cubs are 27-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati is 53-79 overall and 24-40 on the road. The Reds are 35-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Farmer has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 14-for-34 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Reds: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Justin Dunn: day-to-day (shoulder), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)