How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (1-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (2-1, 6.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -143, Marlins +125; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Pablo Lopez. Lopez threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cubs are 24-12 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 15-25 away from home. Miami has slugged .373 this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with a mark of .477.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-1. Pablo Lopez notched his third victory and Duvall went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Miami. Jake Arrieta took his eighth loss for Chicago.