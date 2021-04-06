How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream
On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.
The Brewers are taking a 3-game slide into the second game of a three game set against the Cubs. Freddy Peralta will pitch for the Brewers, while Adbert Alzolay will for the Cubs.
