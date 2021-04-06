How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Brewers and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.

The Brewers are taking a 3-game slide into the second game of a three game set against the Cubs. Freddy Peralta will pitch for the Brewers, while Adbert Alzolay will for the Cubs.

Live TV Streaming Option