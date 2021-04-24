MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Brewers vs. Cubs Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Chicago and Milwaukee will play on Saturday. Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) hits the mound for the Brewers, while Adbert Alzolay (0-2, 6.10 ERA, .97 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) pitches for the Cubs.

The Cubs are 6-7 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .200 batting average, Kris Bryant leads the club with an average of .283.

The Brewers are 7-6 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee pitching staff owns a team ERA of 2.71, Adrian Houser leads the staff with a mark of 3.32.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-0. Corbin Burnes secured his first victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta registered his first loss for Chicago.