MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs face the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (63-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-67, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago has a 25-34 record at home and a 51-67 record overall. The Cubs have a 25-52 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Milwaukee has a 32-31 record on the road and a 63-55 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 8-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 45 extra base hits (23 doubles and 22 home runs). Ian Happ is 14-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 25 home runs while slugging .485. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 5-5, .185 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)