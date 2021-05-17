 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 17, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 17, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Erick Fedde. Fedde pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Arizona.

Nationals: Jon Lester (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-3, 4.50 ERA, .88 WHIP, 36 strikeouts).

The Cubs are 13-8 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .397 this season. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .636 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 7-10 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the National League. Josh Harrison leads the lineup with an OBP of .381.

