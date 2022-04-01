How to Watch ‘Chicago vs. Jussie Smollett’ Premiere on Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

Brought to you by CNN+ FLASHDocs, the new streamer’s standalone unit that focuses on quick turnaround documentaries, is releasing the new series “Chicago vs. Jussie Smollett,” which explores the actor and his alleged lies to police about an attack in 2019. Stream it on Friday, April 1 with a subscription to CNN+.

How to Watch ‘Chicago vs. Jussie Smollett’

When: Friday, April 1

Friday, April 1 TV: CNN+

CNN+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to CNN+

About ‘Chicago vs. Jussie Smollett’

CNN+, which launched on Tuesday, March 29, has created a new documentary unit to produce culturally relevant documentaries. Katie Hinman, vice president of program development for CNN, said in a statement that the unit will be “a way for CNN+ to tackle the stories shaping pop culture while contextualizing them with fresh reporting and nuanced voices.”

“Chicago vs. Jussie Smollett,” will look at the actor’s most recent case, and feature interviews with his brothers, JoJo and Jocqui, as well as former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, special prosecutor Dan Webb, and Smollett’s defense attorneys Heather Widell and Tamara Walker.

Can You Get a Free Trial of CNN+?

Starting on the day of launch and ending after four weeks, CNN+ is offering a deal dubbed the “Deal of a Lifetime,” which gives new monthly subscribers a 50% discount on their rate in perpetuity for as long as their account remains active. Viewers that take the deal will only pay $2.99 per month for an annual total of $35.88.

There are also a couple of participating app stores that will be offering a seven-day free trial. So, if you don’t know if you want to subscribe yet, it’s worth checking your app store to see if it is offering the free trial or not.

On What Devices Can You Use to Stream CNN+?

CNN+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. As of now, the service is unavailable on Roku devices.

