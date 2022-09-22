How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (82-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-73, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (11-8, 2.83 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -138, White Sox +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago is 76-73 overall and 35-39 in home games. The White Sox have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .392.

Cleveland is 82-67 overall and 42-35 in road games. The Guardians have gone 70-24 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are up 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 31 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has a .299 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 25 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs. Amed Rosario is 16-for-48 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 8-2, .282 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto: day-to-day (illness), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)